MSNBC’s Chris Hayes slammed President Donald Trump Wednesday night over his pardon of Michael Flynn.

Hayes started out contrasting Joe Biden’s pre-Thanksgiving address with the Pennsylvania Republican event where Rudy Giuliani (and the president himself via speakerphone) pushed more baseless claims about the election.

Hayes called the latter a “glorified conspiracy theory convention like they have for flat-earthers and people who believe the moon landing was fake.”

He slammed Trump for not focusing on the coronavirus and instead deciding to “undermine both the election and our legal system” with his announcement of a Flynn pardon.

Hayes recapped the Flynn saga and pointed out he had pleaded guilty before bringing in Sidney Powell and trying to drag out the process.

“At every step of the way, Donald Trump and his cronies misused their power to help Michael Flynn escape justice, time and time and time again,” he said.

“The president is still in office for almost two months and while he’s shown no indication he wants to lead the country or deal with a pandemic that killed 2200 Americans today — today — there is still plenty of time for him to abuse his office to enrich himself and his allies and make sure nobody pays a price,” Hayes concluded. “Think of it this way. What would it have looked like if Richard Nixon had just pardoned everyone on his way out the door? We might soon find out.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]