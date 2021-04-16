Chris Wallace on Court Packing: A ‘Bone-Headed Idea’ That ‘Isn’t Going to Happen’

As progressive Democrats continue to support the push to pack the Supreme Court, Fox News’ Chris Wallace slammed it as a “bone-headed idea,” predicting that it “isn’t going to happen.”

Wallace began by calling the push to pack the court as a “political play,” adding, “I don’t think there is a chance in the world that the court is going to be expanded from nine members.”

He then invoked President Joe Biden’s previous take on court-packing in 1983, calling the move “a bone-headed idea,” and predicting that if Democrats do add four justices to the current nine, the GOP will simply add two more once they’re eventually back in control.

“And you end up with 75 Supreme Court Justices and it loses any credibility,” he said, adding that Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has no intention to bring the bill to the floor, while Biden also hasn’t openly supported court-packing, despite the fact that he appointed a commission to address the matter.

“So this isn’t going to happen. It just isn’t going to happen,” Wallace said. “I will — mark this tape. If by 2022 they increase the size of the court I will come back here and eat my hat.”

Wallace later noted that the move could be a way to intimidate the court, to try and force that the justices use a softer hand, but he wasn’t entirely convinced of that theory either.

“I find it very hard to believe that this is going to intimidate Clarence Thomas or Samuel Alito or — you know, and go on and on, the three Trump justices. I don’t think they intimidate very easily,” he said. “And look, this is an idea that has been roundly discounted not just by the conservatives on the court, by the liberals. Ruth Bader Ginsberg said nine is a good number. Stephen Breyer said, you start fiddling with the number of justices on the court, I don’t think it’s anti-Democratic, I think it’s anti-constitutional.”

