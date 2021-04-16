‘Who Had Woke Pat Robertson on Their 2021 Bingo Card?’ Televangelist Sets Twitter Ablaze with Anti-Police Brutality Rant

Televangelist Pat Robertson became an unlikely viral sensation when social media users got a load of the anti-police brutality rant that unfolded during his 700 Club program Thursday.

Robertson prefaced the rant with a demonstration the difference between a Glock handgun and a Taser, which was pegged to a news report on the arrest of former police officer Kim Potter for the killing of Daunte Wright.

He then discussed the Virginia traffic stop that ended in violence against Army Lt. Caron Nazario, as well as the trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, saying police need to “stop this onslaught,” that Chauvin should be put “under the jail,” that “We don’t have the finest in the police department,” and that “we cannot have a bunch of clowns running around who are underpaid and who really are not the best and brightest.”

Celebrities, media and political figures, and other verified users created with a mixture of surprise, praise, and animosity for the popular conservative figure.

Who had “Woke Pat Robertson” on their 2021 bingo card? pic.twitter.com/nCYlQsma3O — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) April 15, 2021

I don’t think I’ve ever said this before… but Amen Pat Robertson. Tell em!! https://t.co/roi9LB9LnC — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 15, 2021

Folks are more impressed by Pat Robertson than I am 🤷🏾‍♀️ I don’t see someone condemning racism, I see someone condemning cops for acting so outrageously that they’ve caused destabilization for the racist system — DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE (@BreeNewsome) April 15, 2021

This doesn't surprise me. Conservatives would happily sacrifice #Chauvin as the ultimate bad apple if it distracts from a larger discussion about American policing https://t.co/yRXeW4k8ov — Dr. Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) April 15, 2021

I sure didn’t see this coming. It got to be pretty damn bad if Pat Robertson is saying the police in all of these situations suck. But whoever this daisy is with Pat- this is not a training issue. This is a culture of systemic and intentional use of force. Against black people. https://t.co/iRd7AIjcWp — Sylvia K. Alston (@SylviaKAlston) April 15, 2021

When you’ve lost Pat Robertson… pic.twitter.com/FJXzcFUDQd — Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) April 15, 2021

Things are bad for the right-wing when Pat Robertson is woke on police brutality. https://t.co/pMca5tbmh3 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 15, 2021

When even Pat Robertson has had enough of police brutality against Black people…you know it's been time for reform. — Wajahat "Fasting" Ali (@WajahatAli) April 15, 2021

Don’t care. We’ll take him. If somebody has been wrong all their life there are only two choices: they can continue to be wrong, or they can become right. We need to do everything we can to encourage the latter. Congratulations, Pat Robertson, and welcome. https://t.co/RFTzTFkZpO — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 15, 2021

Robertson comes very close to making a valuable point. Cops actually are paid pretty well, but professionalizing the occupation and more broadly incentivizing better candidates is a good step. https://t.co/Pf4jMpqVfn — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) April 15, 2021

I sure didn’t. But: 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/HCnMcM8Ezr — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 15, 2021

Pat Robertson is making a calculation to sacrifice obvious bad actors of police officers to save the reputation of the police as a whole. You’d think other evangelicals would be on board with this https://t.co/mJjGt5KWI0 — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) April 15, 2021

I got 700 on it. https://t.co/kH8lvSqOlu — Baron Vaughn (@barvonblaq) April 15, 2021

Watch above via CBN.

