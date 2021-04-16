comScore Pat Robertson Sets Twitter Ablaze with Police Brutality Rant

‘Who Had Woke Pat Robertson on Their 2021 Bingo Card?’ Televangelist Sets Twitter Ablaze with Anti-Police Brutality Rant

By Tommy ChristopherApr 16th, 2021, 10:52 am

Televangelist Pat Robertson became an unlikely viral sensation when social media users got a load of the anti-police brutality rant that unfolded during his 700 Club program Thursday.

Robertson prefaced the rant with a demonstration the difference between a Glock handgun and a Taser, which was pegged to a news report on the arrest of former police officer Kim Potter for the killing of Daunte Wright.

He then discussed the Virginia traffic stop that ended in violence against Army Lt. Caron Nazario, as well as the trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, saying police need to “stop this onslaught,” that Chauvin should be put “under the jail,”  that “We don’t have the finest in the police department,” and that “we cannot have a bunch of clowns running around who are underpaid and who really are not the best and brightest.”

Celebrities, media and political figures, and other verified users created with a mixture of surprise, praise, and animosity for the popular conservative figure.

