Joe Biden, fresh off his big South Carolina win, appeared on multiple Sunday show today, including Fox News Sunday for his first interview with Chris Wallace since 2007.

And while South Carolina was a significant victory for Biden after poor showings in earlier states, Wallace said, “Frankly, you’re at a big disadvantage going into [Super Tuesday].”

“You haven’t held a rally in a Super Tuesday state in more than a month. In California, Bernie Sanders has 23 offices and more than 100 staffers, you have one office and your campaign won’t say how many staffers. And while Sanders is spending $13.5 million on TV ads for Tuesday, you started running your first ad this week,” Wallace said.

He asked Biden directly, “If you get clobbered on Super Tuesday, what does that do to your campaign?”

“It surely doesn’t help, but there’s a lot of big states coming up after that,” Biden said. “A whole range of states that are still in play.”

He expressed optimism about people responding to his message after last night, with his campaign apparently raising $5 million in one day.

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

