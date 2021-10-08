Fox News’ Chris Wallace said on Friday that President Joe Biden’s “very bad” poll numbers make it hard for Congress to pass the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package that would affect welfare and climate change policy.

Only 38 percent of Americans approve, while 53 percent disapprove, of Biden’s job performance, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released this week. Compared to September, the approval rating is a decrease of four percentage points, while the disapproval rating is an increase of three percentage points.

During America’s Newsroom on Fox News, co-host Dana Perino asked Wallace, who usually appears during the 10 a.m. ET hour of the show on Fridays, about how the president’s poll numbers and Friday’s disappointing jobs report will affect Congress trying to enact the reconciliation bill.

Wallace said it would affect Congress “in different ways.”

He continued:

As far as the poll numbers, those are very bad for Joe Biden. Look, these are tough votes from moderates, spending so much money, for progressives not spending as much money as they want. It’s a lot easier to vote for a president, hold your nose whether you think it’s too much or too little if a president has an approval rating in the high 50s or even in the low 60s. When he’s at 38 percent approval, 38 percent, not in the 40s, 38 percent, you know he doesn’t provide much political cover. You’re seeing that in the Virginia governor’s race. The flip side of that is that these bad jobs numbers to a certain degree, I think, may help Biden make the argument we need more money in spending for Build Back Better. You know there’s been all this talk about inflation and, yes, inflation is a problem, but, you know, if this had been a five or six or 700,000 jobs created, it’s harder for him to say we need all this government spending. At this point with a fairly anemic recovery for the last couple of months, it’s a slightly easier argument for him to make politically.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com