A day before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, Chuck Todd said the next president’s first big test will be amping up vaccine distribution and that if it’s not improved, “he will have failed.”

The coronavirus death toll in the United States is expected to reach 400,000 today. Per the COVID Tracking project, 150,000 new cases were reported Monday alone and over 120,000 people are currently hospitalized with covid.

Amid serious criticism of the vaccine distribution — with some Trump administration officials acknowledging weeks ago the numbers weren’t where they should have been — Biden has said his administration would speed up the rollout.

Todd previewed the start of the Biden administration by saying, “Biden’s first and most crucial task is to vaccinate America, to fulfill that promise of 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days.”

“The ultimate success or failure of his presidency may hinge simply on that one promise that he made, and it might be his only way to begin immediately cauterizing America’s social, economic, and political wounds,” he continued.

“Everything Biden wants to do revolves around convincing the public that after four years of Trump, a Biden administration can make government competent again. He doesn’t even have to make it efficient, just workable,” Todd added. “If Biden doesn’t get it right, he will have failed on the job he was elected to do.”

