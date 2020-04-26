Chuck Todd spoke with Dr. Deborah Birx, a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, and questioned her on the comments President Donald Trump made about disinfectant.

Todd asked Birx to explain the study the president was supposedly referencing and whether she’s concerned “people might take bleach because of what the president said.”

“The reason why that study was important, the Department of Homeland Security did, was when we came and saw what MIT talked about as viral particles moving through the air is really important to figure out in the outside conditions, is there anything that decreases the half-life of that virus? I think I was reassured personally to see what impact sunlight has on the virus and the viral half life. That should be encouraging to all of us,” she responded.

Between those comments and what Trump has said about hydroxychloroquine, Todd asked, “Are you concerned the credibility of the scientists on the task force get undermined when the president now with bleach — obviously, you can’t do that — and Hydroxychloroquine, where the FDA had to put out a statement. I mean, is this undermining the credibility of you and Dr. Fauci and other scientists?”

Birx said this in response:

“I think all of us are very clear and very clear in our discussions with the American people how we’re looking and utilizing data to drive decision-making within the task force. Every day, about 2:30 in the morning, I get every single piece of data coming in from every county where we triangulate where is the virus moving, how are people responding to the virus, are we considering absolutely everything to protect American people, and triangulating that data to come up with that day’s work. Where should PPE go? Where should we be really talking with governors about a recent outbreak? How do we protect individuals that are in essential services? This is the discussion of the task force, and the physicians and the individuals involved in the task force are every day focused on what’s the most recent scientific evidence.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

