JUST IN: Chuck Todd’s MSNBC Show Moving to NBC Streaming Service

Chuck Todd‘s Meet the Press Daily is moving from MSNBC to streaming service NBC News NOW, the network announced Friday.

Todd’s program will be renamed Meet the Press NOW and will stream live at 4 p.m. ET on the platform starting in June, NBC News said in a statement released Friday morning.

“NBC News is the leader in streaming news,” NBC News President Noah Oppenheim said in the statement. “Since our launch, we’ve been committed to delivering the best of NBC News’ journalism, free, to streaming audiences everywhere. Chuck was one of the first broadcast anchors to see the massive potential of streaming and bringing Meet the Press’s daily franchise to NBC News NOW reinforces the platform’s status as the destination for news on streaming.”

An hour-long news segment anchored by Chris Jansing, who has worked with MSNBC for 20 years, will replace Todd’s daily slot.

“His enthusiasm about growing ‘Meet the Press’ beyond the Sunday show and evolving the legacy program for the streaming audience is a prime example of our mission at News NOW: to bring viewers the best of what NBC News has to offer,” Janelle Rodriguez, senior vice president of editorial for NBC News said in a memo to staff, according to The Los Angeles Times.

News of Todd’s move also comes as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed she would be leaving her position in President Joe Biden’s administration on May 13. Karine Jean-Pierre will succeed Psaki, who is set to move on to MSNBC.

In addition to Todd’s move, NBC News senior investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen will join Morgan Radford as co-host of NBC News NOW Live from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on NBC News NOW.

NBC News NOW anchor and NBC News correspondent Aaron Gilchrist will now begin anchoring NBC News NOW Live from 2 to 4 p.m.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com