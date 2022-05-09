Clip Emerges of Incoming White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Telling Joy Reid Fox News is ‘Racist’

Incoming White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre described Fox News as a “racist” network in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On March 15, 2020, Jean-Pierre shared a clip from an appearance on AM Joy on her Twitter account. In it, she complained about Fox News alongside host Joy Reid and guests Jennifer Rubin and Michael Steele.

Jean-Pierre later shared the clip on Twitter, and as of Monday evening it was still up.

“Fox News was racist before #coronavirus, they are racist during coronavirus, and Fox News will be racist after the coronavirus,” she wrote.

In the clip, Jean-Pierre told MSNBC’s viewers,

[Fox News] was racist before coronavirus, they are racist during the coronavirus, Fox News will be racist after the coronavirus. So there is nothing new here. I think the difference is they are all-in on being state TV for Donald Trump, and so they will continue to give the misinformation. The danger is, so yes, you have Asian Americans right now whose lives are seriously in danger. And, you have their own viewers who can now, the ones who are 60 and older who are watching, this is a health crisis that we’re in, this is a global pandemic, as the WHO have said, and they’re putting their lives in dangers.

“What they’re putting out there is going to hurt people, and not help them,” she concluded.

Mediaite reviewed a transcript from Reid’s March 15, 2020 show. Jean-Pierre lashed out at the network because some of its hosts referred to Covid as a Chinese coronavirus.

Prior to her comments about Fox News being “racist,” Jean-Pierre cautioned against placing a geographic label against an illness, such as Covid-19. She said she was worried ding so might lead to “xenophobia and racism.” She then proceeded to rip Fox as “racist.”

At the time, former President Donald Trump was referring to Covid as a Chinese coronavirus, and he had given the virus other names which connected it with the country of its origin.

A number of Fox News personalities at the time also did the same.

Jean-Pierre will be dealing with Fox News reporters as part of her daily routine beginning next week, as Jen Psaki is slated to step down Friday.

The incoming press secretary will no doubt face questions about the comments, as well as others she has made.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

