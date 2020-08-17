Clyburn Warns on Fox News: Election About ‘Future of This Great Democracy,’ ‘Nero Fiddled’ While Rome Burned

Congressman James Clyburn (D- SC) warned on Fox News Monday that the future of the country is at stake in the 2020 election, even invoking the infamous saying that “Nero fiddled while Rome burned.”

Clyburn spoke with Harris Faulkner, who opened by asking the House Majority Whip about Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib voting against the proposed Democratic party platform.

“Why is this even an issue? Why do you even need to convince somebody like a Rashida Tlaib?” Faulkner asked.

Clyburn said that there are disagreements within the Democratic party, saying, “I’ve had problems with the platform in the past myself. But the fact of the matter is this is about more than a platform. This is about the future of this country. The future of this great democracy. Whether or not we will continue to operate.”

“I warn people — I’ve studied history all my life, I used to teach it. And I can tell you, great powers do come to an end if they aren’t careful,” he continued. “I remember the story of Rome — no bigger empire, no greater empire. But as the country — Rome — was deteriorated from within, Nero fiddled.”

Faulkner jumped in to ask about Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, encouraging people to look at the issues impacting them even if “you may not fall in love with who you’re voting for.”

“Why does she even need to say that?” Faulkner asked.

“We all need to say it. Nobody is beyond needing to be convinced. People have their differences,” Clyburn responded. “That’s what a democracy is. It’s about different views coming together and working through those differences and trying to find common ground.”

Faulkner also questioned Clyburn about Joe Biden’s comments about African-Americans, asking, “Do you think Joe Biden knows that? In his recent remarks he said — if you’re black and you don’t vote for me, you’re not black. Do you think your candidate gets what you’re saying?”

“He is a much better man than the alternative,” Clyburn responded. “He understands that there are differences of opinion, and he was making light of a situation. We all knew what he meant. I knew what he meant.”

He defended Biden’s remarks and overall record, while pointing to his comments months ago that he “cringed” after those comments Biden made to Charlamagne tha God.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]