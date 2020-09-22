CNN anchor Don Lemon on Monday argued in favor of getting rid of the electoral college in the event Joe Biden wins the presidential election and having Democrats “stack the courts.”

Lemon made the controversial comments during a discussion with network colleague Chris Cuomo on CNN Tonight.

As the two argued over the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court, what Republicans should do, and what Democrats would do if they were in the same situation as the Trump administration right now, Lemon said, “We’re going to have to blow up the entire system.”

“I don’t know about that,” Cuomo replied. “You just got to vote.”

Lemon continued, “And you know what we’re going to have to do? Honestly, from what your closing argument is, you’re going to have to get rid of the electoral college.”

As Cuomo disagreed, saying, “I don’t see it,” Lemon argued, “Because the people, because the minority in this country decides who the judges are and they decide who the president is. Is that fair?”

Cuomo pointed out to Lemon that “you need a constitutional amendment to do that.” However, Lemon claimed, “If Joe Biden wins, Democrats can stack the courts, and they can do that amendment and they can get it passed.”

“Well, you’d need two-thirds vote in the Congress and three-quarters of the state legislatures,” Cuomo explained.

Lemon said, “They maybe able to do that.”

“Maybe, but that’s a tall task. I think if people vote, if you had 80 percent participation in our elections…” responded Cuomo, before Lemon interrupted by laughing and saying, “I’m in so much trouble, you know why.”

Watch above via CNN.

