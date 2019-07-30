comScore

CNN Brutally Mocked on Twitter for Over the Top Debate Intro: ‘Genuinely Offensive’

By Josh FeldmanJul 30th, 2019, 8:39 pm

CNN is hosting tonight’s and tomorrow night’s debates, and as the first round kicked off, viewers were greeted with a dramatic movie-trailer-style CNN intro.

And it didn’t take long for people to start mocking CNN over the pageantry:

People also weren’t happy there was a commercial break before any questions were asked:

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: