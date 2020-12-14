Right after President Donald Trump announced that Bill Barr is stepping down as attorney general, the analysis on CNN summed it up as a distraction from a president trying to reclaim the spotlight as everyone was focused on Joe Biden winning (again).

Jake Tapper took note of how Trump broke the news “just minutes” after the confirmation Biden won the electoral college vote.

“I get that President Trump doesn’t like doesn’t like it when the spotlight is not on him,” he remarked.

Abby Phillip agreed that “the timing is not acceidental.”

“This is happening right now because the president wants us and everyone else to talk about anything other than the fact that he’s not going to be president anymore on January 20th,” she said.

Minutes later, Anderson Cooper made a point of saying, “Clearly the president is trying to change the subject. So, let’s actually not.”

David Axelrod said that no candidate has technically “won” as much as Joe Biden has, while Gloria Borger went back to the timing of the Barr announcement.

“What the president is trying to do now — we have the Barr resignation. It’s a sideshow. Donald Trump is a sideshow now. The main stage is the President-elect. The main stage is the future.”

You can watch both clips above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]