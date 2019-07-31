CNN contributor and New York Times contributing op-ed writer Wajahat Ali said one thing candidates should understand about 2020 is that “the soul of the country is at stake.”

“I think people are realizing it’s not just about policy anymore. It’s about literally the battle for the identity of this country. That’s what 2020 is going to be about,” he said.

And he invoked President Donald Trump’s tweets today calling Don Lemon “stupid” and “dumb” to illustrate a clear trend in his rhetoric:

“What Trump did in the last two weeks — what he’s been doing his entire career — is go all-in with white nationalism, right? That 13-second chant in North Carolina. ‘Send her back. Send her back.’ The attacks on Baltimore, the attacks today on our colleague, Don Lemon. Surprise, surprise, notice a trend?.. This is what you saw yesterday. ‘We’re going to call him out aggressively.’ All the candidates did.”

Trump blasted Lemon on Twitter for his questions at the debate, including one in which the CNN host asked about the president’s bigotry, and again defended himself as “the least racist person.”

CNN’s Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television, insinuated last night while asking a debate “question” that I was a racist, when in fact I am “the least racist person in the world.” Perhaps someone should explain to Don that he is supposed to be neutral, unbiased & fair,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2019

….or is he too dumb (stupid} to understand that. No wonder CNN’s ratings (MSNBC’s also) have gone down the tubes – and will stay there until they bring credibility back to the newsroom. Don’t hold your breath! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2019

