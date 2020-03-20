CNN senior national correspondent Kyung Lah reported live from Los Angeles Friday after the state of California issued a stay-at-home order for the entire state, meaning tens of millions of people are only advised to leave their homes for essential reasons.

At one point, Jake Tapper brought up “these horrific instances of anti-Asian discrimination and racism and xenophobia because of the coronavirus — because it originated in China.”

“You and I talked about this, you said it was okay to bring it up. You had an unsettling encounter today while out reporting on this story,” Tapper said.

And Lah elaborated on what happened:

“I think it’s been since elementary school that I haven’t heard it directly to my face. It’s something that you see on social media frequently, especially if you’re an Asian-American reporting on controversial or even non-controversial news items. So we were standing there preparing for live shots this morning, just hours ago, and a man walked up and used a racial slur… I was so surprised and so taken aback and that I asked him to repeat it because I couldn’t believe it. So it is something that is happening. And what I find most surprising is that it is happening in front of our faces, directly at people. That is something that have not experienced in a very, very long time in this country.”

“I’m so sorry you experienced that,’ Tapper said, “and I would just like to note if you are stupid and racist enough to be holding random individuals of Asian descent responsible for a pandemic, then you should be self-quarantining from society already. So that’s what I have to say to that idiot.”

Earlier today Lah posted on Twitter about it and said the man “some racist shit to me about being Chinese” even though she is Korean-American:

You can watch above, via CNN.

