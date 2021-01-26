With Republican senators like Rand Paul saying the very idea of a post-presidential impeachment trial is just out of the question, CNN historian Douglas Brinkley argued that logic would set a bad precedent for future presidents.

Brinkley said it’s a “foolhardy” notion and said Paul’s just “talking nonsense.”

“If you took Rand Paul’s logic at face value, that means any U.S. president in his last three days could burn a White House, could create havoc, could empty the entire jail systems of America with a pardon, could set militia groups on citizens,” he continued. “That would mean any U.S. President in his last days in office would have carte blanche to do whatever they wanted to do and never face an impeachment trial.”

He said it’s just part of the “talking points to the Trumpians” and added every senator needs to grapple with the facts of the case instead of thinking about politics.

