CNN Panel Pummels Santorum for Flailing Impeachment Spin: If All This Was Legit, Why Was Rudy ‘Skulking About With Lev and Igor?’

The AC360 panel took turns punching holes in former Pennsylvania and Trump advocate Rick Santorum’s various excuses for President Donald Trump’s conduct in soliciting a criminal investigation into the Bidens, firing former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, and pushing a shadow foreign policy via Rudy Giuliani and two, now-indicted henchmen, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

Kicking off the fireworks was former federal prosecutor Elie Hoing, who sparred with Santorum over Trump’s investigation request to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I see a couple of potential crimes here,” Hoing said. “First of all, bribery. If a public official seeks a personal benefit in exchange for an official act, that is bribery. I think that’s exactly what we have here. And second of all, forget about any exchange. It’s a federal crime to solicit foreign election aid.”

“The Supreme Court said BS on information of being political value,” Santorum said.

“The Supreme Court did not say — no, no, no,” Hoing shot back. “William Barr said BS, not the court, big difference.”

“You have to look at whether there was personal gain. And just because there was direct political gain for the president is irrelevant,” Santorum responded, arguing that all requests of foreign governments have potential political gain for the White House.

Hoing debunked this spin with a simple question: “If Donald Trump asked Ukraine to give him a used van that he could use with his campaign, would that be a thing of value for his campaign?”

Santorum blanked, looked up, started to answer, stopped, and looked up again.

“Of course it would,” Hoing pointed out.

CNN political commentator Kristen Powers then jumped into the fray, contrasting Santorum’s claims with the testimony of Yovanovitch.

“If [Trump] was interested in corruption, he wouldn’t get rid of the Ambassador,” Powers noted. “If you’re going to make the argument he cares about corruption; he got rid of the Ambassador that is known for fighting corruption. There was the testimony today, also, was saying, basically, that it became very clear to [State Department official] David Holmes that they were making all this progress on anti-corruption and, yet, they couldn’t get the meeting with the White House. It became very clear the only thing that was going to get the meeting was the dirt on Biden.”

Why didn’t Trump use Yovanovitch and the US embassy push an anti-corruption agenda, Anderson Cooper reiterated to Santorum. “Why is he having Rudy Giuliani of all people, with shady business dealings, in Ukraine and all throughout Eastern Europe, skulking about with Lev and Igor?”

“The answer to that, I think, is clear and that is, he has some suspicion about the, quote, ‘deep state’ within the State Department,” Santorum offered.

“He’s concerned about the deep state and yet Lev, Igor and Giuliani and all of these corrupt Ukrainian officials who are now in the camp with Giuliani and Lev and Igor, those, he has no concerns about their validity, but Yovanovitch is the one who’s suspect?” Cooper repeated, incredulous.

“You can say Rudy Giuliani is corrupt. I don’t think he’s corrupt,” Santorum said. “You basically put him with a den of thieves.”

“He’s choosing to work with a den of thieves.” Cooper pointed out.

“We don’t know that,” Santorum claimed.

“We do know that,” Cooper shot back. “He’s trying to get a visa for them. He’s trying to get them in the United States. He’s trying to get them on Hannity.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

