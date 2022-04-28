CNN Poll Shows Biden, Democrats Losing Black Support by Double Digits Before Midterms

President Joe Biden and Democrats are losing major ground with Black voters ahead of the November midterm elections, CNN polling has found.

Network senior data reporter Harry Enten explained Democrats might be in trouble with the crucial voting bloc during a segment on CNN Newsroom Thursday with co-host Alisyn Camerota.

Enten explained Biden has lost 20 points since last summer with Black voters. Last year, the president had the support of 87% of Black voters. That number has dropped to 67%.

“Barack Obama, the last Democratic president, never dropped below 75% in any Gallup poll,” Enten noted. “This is lower than Barack Obama ever was.”

Camerota asked what has driven the shift in support, to which Enten responded:

There are a number of things that are behind it, one of the things that I think is so important as we look toward the midterm elections. If you look at younger voters, you don’t really see that there was much of a change with them in terms of their generic ballot, or how they would vote for Congress, even though they had soured on Biden

Enten then noted in 2020, Democrats won over 77 percent of Black voters in House races. He pointed out current polling shows the party with only 62 percent among Black voters in House races.

“I want to put this in a historical comparison for you,” Enten told Camerota. “This really gets at how low that 62-point margin is. Democrats have won Black voters by 75% or more in every single election this century.”

Camerota asked Enten for some context regarding the polling data, and how long the apparent decline has been going on.

“This has been a sudden decline, meaning like in the past year, plus?” she asked.

Enten agreed, and said Biden and Democrats have lost 20% support from Black voters just within the last year.

“I think one way to sort of look at this is the choice for president,” he said. “We go back since 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020. Right now, if you go back to 2020, Joe Biden won Black voters by 75 points. That was down from 2016, 2012, 2008.”

Enten said the last time Democrats performed so poorly with Black voters was in 2004, when Democrats attracted 77% support for John Kerry.

“What is driving this erosion?” he asked, before he opined Black conservatives are driving crucial votes away from Democrats.

Watch above, via CNN.

