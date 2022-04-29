CNN’s Harry Enten highlighted polling data that reveal President Joe Biden’s declining support from young and Black voters.

Appearing on Friday’s New Day, Enten cited a Gallup poll showing just 38 percent of those between the ages of 18 and 29 supporting him, compared to 61 percent in June 2021, a change of 23 percentage points. The polling also showed a 20-percentage point decrease among Black adults, with 67 percent supporting Biden now compared to 87 percent in June 2021.

Enten pointed out that between the 2020 election and this month there was just a three-point drop in support for Democratic candidates for the House of Representatives among those between the ages of 18 and 29 as Democratic candidates for the House enjoyed a plus-24 point advantage compared to now at plus-21 points.

“Given how the national environment has changed and become much more Republican over the last two years, I think Democrats are more than happy to see just a three-point drop among adults 18 to 29 years old,” said Enten.

Among Black voters, there has been a 15-point drop in wanting Democratic candidates in the House, with a 77-point margin for Democrats in the 2020 election compared to this month at a 62-point margin.

“That seems huge,” said Enten, who noted that “when we look back at all the elections, over the last 22 years, Democrats have won black voters by 75 points or more in every single House election.”

Enten also showed CNN exit polls showing a 38-point drop in Democratic support among Black conservative voters.

“What we’re seeing is the polarization that has hit the rest of the electorate with conservatives going towards Republicans and liberals going towards Democrats as now applying themselves to Black voters,” said Enten.

Watch above, via CNN.

