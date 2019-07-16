Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he doesn’t consider President Donald Trump’s tweets racist, while making a point of saying, “It’s about time we lowered the temperature all across the board.”

At one point, CNN’s Manu Raju brought up his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, and asked, “You’re married to an immigrant… If someone were to say to her she should ‘go back to her country’ because of her criticism of federal policies, wouldn’t you consider that a racist attack?”

McConnell said in response, “The Secretary of Transportation came here at age 8, legally, not speaking a word of English, and has realized the American dream.”

Raju again asked if Trump’s comments were racist. McConnell instead talked about legal immigration and the “fulfilling of the American dream.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com