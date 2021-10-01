CNN Segment Highlights ‘Frantic Damage Control’ from Kamala Harris’ Office After Exchange With Student Over Israel

CNN aired a segment on Friday criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris for having a “dust-up” numerous times, including after her interaction with a college student on Israel, her “do not come” remarks to Guatemalans, and brushing off past concerns that she had not visited the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Frantic damage control by Vice President Kamala Harris’ office that points to possibly deeper and more troubling problems for the Democratic Party,” CNN’s Jake Tapper began. “On one level, Harris upset supporters of the state of Israel by failing to correct a student who falsely accused the country of genocide in a question to the vice president.”

The student’s question came up while Harris was visiting George Mason University in Virginia. It provoked swift backlash, with CNN reporting that several leading Jewish organizations contacted the White House with concerns. Harris’ office put out a statement saying she strongly disagrees with the student’s “characterization” of Israel.

Tapper went on to note: “Groups such as the Anti-Defamation League argue that allowing smears of this kind to stand is dangerous and can incite violence against Jewish people all over the world. The other and perhaps larger issue for the Democratic party… is what this incident might say about Harris’ political acumen given the expectations she will, once again, run for president.”

The segment then shifted its focus to Harris’ foreign policy efforts.

“This dust-up is just one in a series for the vice president in her nine months on the job,” narrated correspondent Sunlen Serfaty. “In June, her first foreign trip completely overshadowed by her blunt delivery of this message to Guatemalan migrants.”

CNN then played a clip of Harris telling Guatemalans “do not” come to the U.S. border. Her comments prompted widespread criticism.

The segment then wrapped up by highlighting Harris dismissing concerns that she had not visited the U.S.-Mexico border in person, despite being tapped to lead the response to the ongoing border crisis. In late June, Harris ultimately visited the border at El Paso.

“There have also been reports about dysfunction and infighting in Harris’ office,” Serfaty said. “She’s recently brought on two more communications aides to help manage all of this. And back on this most recent dust up, many of the groups we spoke to today who were concerned about her response to that student, they say that they are satisfied by the White House’s outreach today.”

Watch above, via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com