A live drawing to decide the lineup for the second Democratic debate is scheduled to be held by CNN on July 18 during the network’s 8 p.m. hour.

Viewers will learn which night the candidates are assigned to — either July 30 or the July 31 — and which opponents they will be matched up against. The Democratic candidates who make it in will be told on July 16, a night before the live drawing.

The DNC’s second round of debates, which will be held in Detroit, Michigan, will be moderated by CNN hosts Dana Bash, Jake Tapper, and Don Lemon. While there are still two dozen Democrats running in the race, the DNC’s rules allow for only 20 candidates to make the debate, which they have to first qualify for by notching 65,000 unique campaign donors — along with 200 different donors in 20 different states — or by reaching the at least 1 percent mark in three approved national polls,

The debate is to be held on CNN, CNN en Español, and will be simulcast on CNN International.

The DNC’s last debate shook up the early stages of the race somewhat. Sen. Kamala Harris (CA) of shot up in the polls after a viral confrontation with former Vice President Joe Biden over race issues, though an ABC News poll last week showed Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (VT) maintaining the top two spots at 30 percent and 19 percent, respectively.

