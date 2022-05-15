CNN’s Abby Phillip called out Tucker Carlson and Fox News in the wake of the mass shooting in Buffalo for pushing the “White replacement” conspiracy theory — which alleged shooter Payton Gendron touted in a manifesto.

While moderating a panel on Inside Politics Sunday, Phillip invoked Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s (R-IL) callout of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) for promoting the far-right conspiracy theory — which espouses the notion that there is a plot to replace White people with immigrants. And Phillip noted that Stefanik is far from the only person or entity peddling the theory.

“Over the weekend, Adam Kinzinger highlighted the no. 3 Republican in the house, Elise Stefanik’s use of the White replacement theory,” Phillip said. “In an ad he wrote, ‘Did you know Stefanik pushes white replacement theory? The no. 3 in the House GOP, Liz Cheney, got removed for demanding the truth. The Republican leader should be asked about this.”

Phillip added, “It’s not just Elise Stefanik. If you watch Fox News, this is the mainstay of their primetime hours. Tucker Carlson discusses it in sometimes euphemistic form, but not really all that euphemistic.”

Carlson has come under heavy criticism for repeatedly promoting White replacement theory.

“This policy is called the great replacement, the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from far away countries,” Carlson said on his show last September. “They brag about it all the time, but if you dare to say it’s happening, they will scream at you with maximum hysteria.”

Alleged Buffalo shooter Gendron heavily cited White replacement theory in a manifesto he published before the attack, but cited, not Carlson or Fox News, but rather numerous fringe internet outlets as his sources. And in an anti-Semitic passage of the manifesto, the 18-year-old Gendron specifically targeted Fox News and the Jewish correspondents and executives employed by the network.

The Inside Politics moderator went on to pose the question to her panel: “What does this country do about the way in which this idea of White replacement has just become part of our politics?”

New York Times correspondent Alex Burns called Phillip’s query “really, really tough” given there are no “legal instruments in this country to restrain radical speech in that way.” Burns quickly added that he does not necessarily support such instruments.

“I don’t think the government should be knocking on tucker Carlson’s door at 2:00 in the morning because of the stuff he says on the show,” Burns said.

However, the Times correspondent added, “To me, it’s one of the most disturbing things that has happened since I have been a political reporter. This cultural shift, where this stuff is not just sort of spouted on minor talk radio stations, by fringe, state legislators. But where prominent people in Washington, and on national television, say this stuff, and there is no penalty for it. And I don’t know what that penalty ought to be, but I think we can all agree that there ought to be some kind of cultural guardrail that says when you veer into that area you pay a price for it.”

Watch above, via CNN.

