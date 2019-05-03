CNN host Alisyn Camerota labeled Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan “far-right” today, despite the Washington Post controversy yesterday over describing his ideology.

“Facebook is banning several far-right extremists from its services because it considers them dangerous,” Camerota said on CNN’s New Day. “This includes the Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.”

“Also banned, Paul Nehlen, an anti-Semite who ran unsuccessfully for Congress,” she added while a network chyron described the story as, “Facebook bans far-right extremists.”

Yesterday, the Washington Post faced a backlash from conservatives for describing Farrakhan as “far-right” in a headline, which led to the paper correcting the piece.

“Louis Farrakhan is an extremist leader who has espoused anti-Semitic views,” the paper wrote in a correction at top of the story. “An earlier version of this story and headline incorrectly included him in a list of far-right leaders.”

While right-wing pundits condemned the paper’s original headline, others in media defended the label and argued that “far-right” is actually accurate given Farrakhan’s conservative ideological views, particularly on cultural issues like attacking LGBTQ+ people.

Farrakhan has long claimed that Jews are corrupting America by using the progressive entertainment industry to change sexual norms, advocate for feminism, and attack religion.

“The Jews were responsible for all of this filth and degenerate behavior that Hollywood is putting out: turning men into women, and women into men,” Farrakhan said in a speech during 2018.

Has also once told a group of women that “professional lives can’t satisfy your soul like a good, loving man.”

However, Farrakhan also has a history of connections to Democratic politicians and liberal groups, like Barack Obama and the Congressional Black Caucus.

Despite the Post‘s Farrakhan correction, The Atlantic stood by their original headline which listed Farrakhan under the “far-right extremist” label.

Watch above, via CNN.

