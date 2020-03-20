CNN’s Anderson Cooper Broadcasts from Home While Self-Quarantined Out of Abundance of Caution

CNN’s Anderson Cooper hosted his show Anderson Cooper 360 remotely on Friday night, broadcasting from home while voluntarily self-quarantined out of an “abundance of caution” over the Covid-19 coronavirus.

“Tens of millions more Americans saw their world shrink to four walls, or the walls of their homes, myself included,” said Cooper as his show opened. “Someone on my team believes they may be positive for the coronavirus, and so out of an abundance of caution I’m going to be broadcasting tonight from my house in New York City.”

Cooper stressed that he was taking the action only out of caution, and not due to any symptoms.

“I don’t have any symptoms, I feel fine. It’s just an abundance of caution to keep everybody around me–and everybody on our staff is going to be staying out of the office for a while,” said Cooper.

He pointed out that the city of New York has asked residents to remain in their homes, and mentioned that a member of the Vice President’s staff has also tested positive for coronavirus in the rapid opening.

Cooper is not the only cable news figure remaining home in self-quarantine while continuing to work. MSNBC’s Craig Melvin, for example, is in a self-imposed quarantine after having come in contact with someone who tested positive.

Melvin, too, said he has no symptoms but is broadcasting from home out of “an abundance of caution.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]