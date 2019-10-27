CNN’s Brian Stelter slammed Stephanie Grisham on Sunday by repeatedly saying she’s more of a “propaganda minister” than a White House press secretary by now.

Stelter used a portion of Reliable Sources to highlight how Fox News and the right-wing media shaped the Republican Party’s defense of President Donald Trump throughout the Ukraine scandal. From there, Stelter pivoted to talk about how Grisham attacked John Kelly yesterday because the former White House chief of staff said he knew Trump would be impeached if he only hired “yes men.”

“What does the press secretary do? She goes on Fox, she acts more like a propaganda minister than a press secretary, and she slams Kelly as ‘totally unequipped to handle the genius of our great president,'” Stelter said. “If you’re so proud and so confident of his genius, why don’t you restore the press briefings? Why don’t you come out and talk about the president’s accomplishments and take questions from reporters? That would be an actual show of strength.”

Stelter and CNN’s chyrons continued to refer to Grisham as a “propaganda minister” as the panel went on by discussing how Trump has been defending himself from critics lately.

