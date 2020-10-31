CNN’s Brianna Keilar Trashes ‘Full of Crap’ Donald Trump Jr. Over Covid Death Toll Comment: ‘Doesn’t Know What the Hell He’s Talking About’

CNN’s Brianna Keilar unloaded on Donald Trump Jr. Saturday for his claim about the number of coronavirus deaths.

Trump Jr. appeared with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Thursday night and said, “I went through the CDC data, because I kept hearing about new infections. But I was like, well, why aren’t they talking about deaths? Oh, oh! Because the numbers is almost nothing, because we’ve gotten control of this thing.”

Keilar played that comment Saturday, along with President Donald Trump himself claiming “our doctors get more money if someone dies from Covid,” before saying this:

“I mean, the lies there we just have to fact check real quick. Donald Trump Jr. doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about. He’s not talking about the right numbers. He’s completely misrepresenting what’s going on with deaths. We just shouldn’t even listen to what he’s saying there because it’s just full of crap, to be frank. And then when it comes to president trump, I mean, he’s talking about provisional numbers, Dr. Hotez… and just to be clear on provisional numbers, that’s death certificate information. So whatever you’re looking at with a provisional number today isn’t going to be correct. And then you hear from the president there, what he’s saying about doctors, I mean, he’s saying they’re committing fraud, which every time I talk to a doctor about it is just appalling to them. They’re not getting paid more for this. Hospitals might get paid more because it costs more to deal with a covid patient, but that’s not what they’re doing.”

Dr. Peter Hotez said they’re “deliberately deceiving” with a “coordinated disinformation campaign” to downplay the seriousness of the pandemic.

“This is all carefully orchestrated and coordinated to deceive the American people. I hope it doesn’t work on November 3rd because it’s having deadly consequences.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]