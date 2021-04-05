White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki ended up facing a number of questions in her latest press briefing about President Joe Biden’s comments on Georgia’s new election laws.

Psaki took questions from Fox News’ Peter Doocy on Monday towards the end of the briefing — with the Fox News correspondent challenging Psaki by noting that the Washington Post’s fact-checkers called out Biden for falsely claiming that Georgia’s law will cut down voting hours.

“Is the president going to change the way that he talks about the new Georgia voting law?” Doocy asked.

Psaki responded by arguing that the Georgia law make it harder for people to request absentee ballots, collapses the length of run-off elections, and imposes “rigid new restrictions” for local efforts when establishing voting hours.

“His view is that we need to make it easier and not harder to vote, and that will continue to be what he advocates for,” Psaki said. This prompted Doocy to ask if Biden is going to back off of his previous assertions after election law experts deemed them not true.

“The fact checkers will also tell you that this bill does not make it easier for people across the state of Georgia to vote, and that’s where he has concerns,” Psaki answered.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins followed up on Doocy’s questioning shortly afterwards.

“The president does acknowledge that the new law doesn’t change election day voting hours, right?” Collins asked Psaki.

“Well, it also doesn’t expand them for early voting and makes early voting shorter, so there’s a lot of components of the legislation he’s concerned about, and that’s what he was expressing,” Psaki said. “I think what’s important is to report on all the components that make it more difficult to vote in the package, in the legislation.”

Watch above (start at 47:00), via NBC.

