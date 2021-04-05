A 60 Minutes segment accused Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) of “pay for play” regarding an agreement his state had with Publix Supermarkets to distribute Covid-19 vaccines, but his supporters say 60 Minutes engaged in deceptive editing and even several high-profile Florida Democrats are coming to his defense.

As we noted earlier, 60 Minutes edited the majority of DeSantis’ words out of his response to a question from reporter Sharyn Alfonsi about Publix grocery stores in Palm Beach briefly receiving exclusive rights to distribute the vaccines.

Among the sections that 60 Minutes omitted were DeSantis’ statements that 90 percent of Florida’s senior citizens live within 1.5 miles of a Publix and that the Florida-based grocery store chain had been the first to “raise their hand” to participate in the program for vaccinating the general population, whereas Walgreens and CVS pharmacies were focusing on nursing homes and other long-term care facilities at first.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz (who previously served three terms in the Florida House as a Democrat) called the 60 Minutes’ report “absolute malarkey” in a tweet, noting that Publix was recommended because other pharmacy companies “were not ready to start.”

@60Minutes I said this before and I’ll say it again. @Publix was recommended by @FLSERT and @HealthyFla as the other pharmacies were not ready to start. Period! Full Stop! No one from the Governors office suggested Publix. It’s just absolute malarkey. https://t.co/obkqYcbrzt — Jared MASKowitz 😷 (@JaredEMoskowitz) April 4, 2021

On Monday, another noteworthy Democrat joined Moskowitz: Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner.

In a scathing statement posted on the county website, Kerner wrote that 60 Minutes’ “reporting was not just based on bad information,” but was “intentionally false.”

Kerner went on to say that he had offered to speak to 60 Minutes and they declined, that he had provided them with information and “they left it out because it kneecaps their narrative.”

“They know that the Governor came to Palm Beach County and met with me and the County Administrator and we asked to expand the state’s partnership with Publix to Palm Beach County,” wrote Kerner. “We also discussed our own local plans to expand mass vaccinations centers throughout the county, which the Governor has been incredibly supportive.”

“60 Minutes should be ashamed,” continued Kerner, for being part of a media environment that was making the pandemic worse by being “hellbent on dividing us for cheap views and clicks.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]