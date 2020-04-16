CNN’s Chris Cuomo announced on Wednesday night that despite the precautions taken by his family, his wife has also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ever since Cuomo was diagnosed with Covid-19, he has continued to host his CNN program and his SiriusXM radio show from his house, chronicling his life in self-isolation. As he interviewed his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, on Wednesday night, the CNN host said that his wife, Cristina, also has the virus.

“It just breaks my heart,” Cuomo said. “It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn’t happen and now it has.”

Governor Cuomo responded by saying his sister-in-law’s diagnosis affirms his past comments on how difficult it can be to for people to quarantine themselves in a house with someone who has tested positive. He continued by pointing out that now the CNN host and his wife have to deal with the virus while taking care of their children and making sure they don’t catch it too.

“The good news is to the extent you think maybe Christina’s going to blame you for this, there’s a lot of other things we know she can blame you for so this is going to be number 17 on the list, so I wouldn’t worry about that,” the governor said, ribbing his brother. Gov. Cuomo remained optimistic about the situation, predicting that “it’s all going to be fine” in the end for the CNN host’s family.

The CNN anchor said he’s been “a mess about this” — while his wife remains upbeat, despite losing her sense of smell as part of the virus.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]