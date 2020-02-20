CNN’s Dana Bash ripped the 2020 Michael Bloomberg campaign over a viral video it sent out — which Bash described as “deceptively edited” — featuring Bloomberg apparently stumping debate rivals by asking “I’m the only one here that’s ever started a business. Is that fair?”

The clip features awkward reaction shots — taken from elsewhere in the debate — and sound effects like crickets and sighs to create the comical impression that he flummoxed his fellow candidates.

The segment began with Bash calling out the campaign, billing the video as a big “mistake.”

“I will say one thing that is kind of bubbling today, Brooke, which speaks to the potential inability of him to come back, and that is he’s making another mistake. His campaign is making another big one today. That is there a is a video his campaign tweeted this morning that’s got about a million views, that didn’t happen. It is a deceptively edited video. We can show part of it,” Bash stated before the video played.

Bash played the video which Bloomberg posted to his Twitter account with the caption “Anyone?”

Bash after the video played fired back in response, “That didn’t happen.”

“That didn’t happen. He said those words. There was maybe a quick second when nobody kind of answered him, and then he moved on saying okay,” Bash stated.

Bash then continued by stating a staffer she spoke to on the Trump campaign riffed that if they had edited a video similarly, they would have garnered “a whole lot of crap for it.”

The CNN host also compared the video to that of Bloomberg displaying similar behavior by posting the video to none other than President Donald Trump.

“His campaign is saying come on; it was tongue in cheek. But in today’s day and age where we are so concerned about things that are doctored, deep fakes on the Internet, number one. Number two, his whole argument was against Bernie Sanders was you’re acting like Donald Trump and kind of half-jokingly I was talking to somebody at the Trump campaign who said we would never do that, and if we did, we would get a whole lot of crap for it.

“And so, you know, it makes it hard to — harder to take the arguments that he’s making seriously when he does something like this,” Bash concluded.

Watch above, via CNN.

