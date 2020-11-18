CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom for his attendance at a recent birthday party at The French Laundry that wasn’t in compliance with the state’s own coronavirus guidelines.

Gupta first spoke with Jake Tapper Wednesday about the announcement that New York City schools are being closed. Tapper showed the exchange where Governor Andrew Cuomo blew a gasket over a basic question about schools before remarking, “What is confusing for a lot of people, Sanjay, is New York City closing the public schools for this three percent positivity rate, but not closing bars, gyms, restaurants. Does that make any sense to you?”

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense,” Gupta said. “It sounds like they created these guidelines, maybe didn’t sort of play it all the way through, and now they end up in this situation.”

Tapper took note of the the United States coming close to the grim milestone of a quarter of a million total covid-related deaths — with roughly 1700 dying just yesterday, the highest on one day so far in the United States.

Gupta talked about the alarming surges and again emphasized the need to follow guidelines — and that includes everyone.

Newsom, of course, apologized after being busted for going to an event that did not follow those guidelines.

Tapper brought up the California governor and said it’s “not the example” someone in his position should set.

“It undermines the message,” he added.

“I think he really wishes he could walk that back,” Gupta said. “He should’ve just left at that point when he realized it wasn’t going to be an event that actually followed public health guidelines.”

He said he’s personally left events upon finding out they’re not following proper guidelines and added of Newsom, “It sets a really poor example because it normalizes or condones it for people.”

