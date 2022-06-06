CNN’s Harry Enten Predicts Republicans Take Huge House Majority: ‘Best Position… In Over 80 Years’

CNN’s Harry Enten predicted Republicans will walk away from the November midterms with a huge majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and argued the party is in its best midterm position in more than 80 years.

The network’s senior data reporter joined The Lead Monday, where Jake Tapper noted Democrats currently hold a slim 12-seat majority.

“If you’re a Republican running for re-election, or trying to unseat a Democrat, things are looking pretty good, right?” Tapper asked Enten. The latter responded:

I would say they’re looking very good from the historical context. Basically, I took the best Republican positions on the generic congressional ballot at this point in midterm cycles since 1938, that generic ballot basically is, “Would you vote for the generic Republican or generic Democrat in your district?” And guess what, since 1938, the Republican two-point lead on the generic congressional ballot is the best position for Republicans at this point in any midterm cycle in over 80 years. It beats 2010, when Republicans were up a point.

Enten noted in 2010, Republicans held a one-point advantage and took the House by storm. He pointed out in 1998, 2002 and 2014, Democrats held a one-point generic ballot advantage. Each time, Republicans took the House majority.

“Now, of course, the election is not being held tomorrow, and we’ll see,” Enten added. “Sometimes history isn’t always prologue, but my estimate for the 2023 House makeup, if the election were held today, which again, it isn’t, we still have five months, five months from tomorrow, would be Republicans, 236 seats to 241 seats. Democrats, 194 to 199. That’s based off a formula of seat-to-seat race ratings from the Cook Political Report and Inside Elections.”

Tapper noted a House where Republicans held up to 241 seats would be a “stomping,” to which Enten agreed.

The host also noted President Joe Biden‘s approval rating is likely contributing to poor polling for Democrats ahead of the midterms.

Enten reminded Tapper’s viewers that presidential approval ratings are a common metric when forecasting midterm elections. He concluded Biden’s approval rating, specifically on the economy, is bad news for the Democratic Party.

Enten said Biden’s net approval rating on the economy is -26%, which ties former President Jimmy Carter as “the lowest for any president in the last 40-plus years.”

Watch above, via CNN.

