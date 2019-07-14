CNN’s Jake Tapper Humiliates The Daily Caller for Mixing Up Black CNN Analysts

CNN anchor Jake Tapper caught conservative website The Daily Caller in an embarrassing flub when they mistook former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum for former State Rep. Bakari Sellers (D-SC), both of whom are openly black CNN analysts.

On Sunday morning, the Tucker Carlson-founded site published a story with the headline “”CNN’s Bakari Sellers: Trump Administration Is ’Literally Terrorizing People’ With ICE Raids.”

The post featured a photo of Gillum, as well as a clip of Gillum participating in a panel discussion on CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper.

In the clip, Tapper observes that “It is true that some Democrats, Julian Castro and Elizabeth Warren have talked about decriminalizing crossing the border illegally making it a misdemeanor offense or a civil offense depending on the candidate. It does seem that the more that President Trump runs to the right on this issue the more Democratic presidential candidates run to the left.”

“He’s not running to the right,” Gillum tells Tapper, adding “I mean, this president to these actions is literally terrorizing people. I said an extra prayer this morning for the mother and the child and family who are right now crunched in a bathroom or they’re terrified of going to the door or they couldn’t go to church this morning because they are terrified of what will happen if they exited the door.”

After the site published their post, Tapper took to Twitter to post the embarrassing truth.

“Um, ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ — that’s former Tallahassee Mayor ⁦@AndrewGillum⁩,” Tapper wrote. “That’s NOT ⁦@Bakari_Sellers⁩.”

Following Tapper’s correction, the article was updated and appended with the following editor’s note:

Editor’s Note: This article wrongly identified Andrew Gillum as Bakari Sellers in its initial publication. That has been corrected.

As of this writing, however, the photo of Gillum still carries a file name identifying him as “Sellers.”

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

