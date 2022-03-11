CNN’s chief national security correspondent Jim Sciutto signed off from Lviv, Ukraine on Friday, ending his month-long stay in the country while covering the brutal Russian invasion.

“Tomorrow, I’m leaving Ukraine after a month here,” Sciutto began, striking a somber tone.

“This country is now more than two weeks into a bloody devastating war. The biggest and perhaps most dangerous in Europe since World War II,” he continued.

“These are the sad facts: Russia has invaded an independent democratic country which was at peace, except for the parts of the country Russia had already invaded some eight years ago. Thousands have died already. Many more likely will. We have witnessed ruthless attacks on civilians and the admirable resolve of people standing up to defend their home,” Sciutto continued.

“We’ve seen acts of enormous generosity by Ukrainians and people all around the world. We met refugees, mostly women, and children, fleeing this country now for their lives. We’ve met Ukrainian soldiers, young and old, men and women as well as volunteer fighters from around the world,” he said, recalling the many on-the-ground interviews he did with Ukrainians in the past month.

“Ukraine may seem far away but the people here share our dreams and our hopes and fears and they are being tested now in the most horrible ways. We are being tested as well,” he added before offering a stern warning to the West.

“This is a 1939 moment for Europe and the world. We at CNN will continue to cover this war as only CNN can and I will be back here with my team soon as well,” he concluded. “Thanks so much to all of you for joining us this hour, I’m Jim Sciutto signing off from Lviv, Ukraine.”

