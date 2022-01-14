CNN co-anchor John Berman remarked that President Joe Biden has been “on a very big losing streak.”

This assessment on Friday’s New Day comes as Biden has not been able to get voting legislation passed, as Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) reiterated they would not eliminate or change the filibuster despite Biden’s call this week to do so.

Additionally, the Supreme Court blocked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) mandate that employers with 100 or more employees must require vaccination for their employees or else require them to undergo weekly testing and wear a mask in the workplace.

Moreover, a report was released this week showing inflation at a 40-year high.

“The country is frustrated. His party is frustrated,” said CNN host John King. “We’re two weeks into a midterm election year, a few days away from his one-year anniversary of inauguration and it is black. It is very dark for him right now.”

“Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, tried to frame this yesterday by saying the White House is trying to do hard things, the Biden administration is trying to do hard things. That’s the business of governing,” said Berman. “The problem is is they really have nothing to show for it the last couple of months. They are on a very big losing streak. They’re going to hate this framing, but the things they’ve tried to accomplish haven’t worked out and they’re having a hard time putting points on the board.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com