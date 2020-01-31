CNN’s John Berman opened Friday morning’s New Day in a blistering manner after Senator Lamar Alexander announced Thursday evening that he would be voting for no more witnesses or evidence to be introduced in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

“Russia, if you’re listening 2020 is open for investigations,” Berman said at the top of the 6 AM hour, adding “the Senate is now poised to say it doesn’t even want to hear all the evidence.”

Reporting on the breaking news of Alexander’s no vote from overnight, Berman said: “there’s a lot in it including the fairly shocking statement that Alexander thinks the democratic house managers have proved their case.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]