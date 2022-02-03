CNN’s John Berman Compares Rudy Giuliani to Harvey Weinstein in Disgusted Rant About Masked Singer Stunt

CNN anchor John Berman expressed clear disgust with the producers of The Masked Singer, comparing the booking of Rudy Giuliani as a contestant to hiring Harvey Weinstein.

At issue was the report that celebrity judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke walked off the set of the show when Giuliani was revealed to be one of the masked contestants. Fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained and interacted with the contestant.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, Berman introduced the story with shock and disdain.

“So this story will blow your mind. The subpoenaed disgraced former Mayor of New York Ray Giuliani, whose actions contributed to not one but two impeachments, who vigorously and publicly worked to overturn an election, turned up as he contested on a game show, the Fox Show The Masked Singer, prompting two judges to storm off the set in protest,” Berman said.

Reporter Chloe Melas recounted the story and told Berman that “Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong, two of the hosts — judges on the show, they stormed off. They walked off the set. Eventually, they did come back.”

She went on to add that “The other judges, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, they sat there, and then they did interact with Rudy. It’s a shock that he was even on this episode, but they say the good and the bad is the theme of the season.”

Co-anchor Brianna Keilar asked Melas “Do you think the producers Chloe were going for shock value or are they just kind of ignorant to the kind of person that they were putting on?”

“It’s all about shock value, Brianna. They want to put people on the show,” Melas said, adding that Giuliani “might be the most controversial person that’s ever been on the show.”

“You know, next week on The Masked Singer: Harvey Weinstein. The week after that: Manuel Noriega. Great job, guys. Great job. I hope the viewers that you’re attracting here are worth it to you,” Berman said.

After reading a tweet critical of the booking, Berman closed by saying “I know everyone gets a chuckle out of this, but you know, we can all do better than that.”

