CNN’s John Berman Lists Everything the White House Got Wrong About Troop Withdrawal from Afghanistan

CNN’s New Day co-anchor John Berman did not hold back in his quick assessment of President Joe Biden’s White House and all that it got wrong with how US troops were withdrawn from Afghanistan over the past few days.

Wild scenes have emerged from Kabul that show the religious extremist Taliban taking control of the Afghanistan capital, which for many have evoked memories of the fall of Saigon. It appears to be nothing but a political disaster for the Biden Administration after the president confidently predicted that what actually unfolded over the past few days would not happen.

While there has largely been bipartisan support for withdrawing the military from Afghanistan, an issue that former President Donald Trump touted for the past five years and even negotiated with the Taliban. But the withdrawal from the war-torn Asian nation has not gone to plan.

In the opening segment of New Day, Berman addressed this saying, “whether or not one agrees with the president’s decision to withdraw all U.S. Troops, there’s no question the White House was wrong about the length of time they had. Wrong about the strength of the Afghan military. Wrong about the reach of the Taliban.”

“Now the question for this minute is, does the US have the ability to get all Americans out safely? Not to mention the thousands and thousands of Afghans who have helped the US Over the years whose lives hang in the balance this morning?” he asked, adding “Another major concern is Afghanistan will it become a safe haven for terror groups like Al Qaeda or ISIS to re-emerge.”

Berman then tossed to a Burka-clad Clarrisa Ward who filed a shocking segment from the now Taliban-ruled streets of Afghanistan.

