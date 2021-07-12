Former President Donald Trump pushed an avalanche of lies in his latest conspiratorial interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, so CNN’s John Berman and Brianna Keilar teamed up to factcheck his falsehoods one-by-one.

“At the conservative CPAC conference this weekend, an eruption of lies about the insurrection, making sound like a bedtime story rather than an attack that injured law enforcement and shook the foundations of democracy,” Berman said on New Day. “Lies. Repeated, aggressive, intentional, dangerous lies.”

Berman made it clear that he was calling out Trump’s interview with Bartiromo, in which the former president was given complete leeway to lie about the storming of the U.S. Capitol after repeatedly delegitimizing the 2020 election and egging on his supporters. It was also during this interview that Trump and Bartiromo heavily insinuated that someone affiliated with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was responsible for the death of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt.

CNN’s Marshall Cohen noted 12 of the biggest provable lies Trump advanced after the Bartiromo interview concluded.

TRUMP LIED repeatedly today about the January 6 insurrection. Here’s my quick tally from his interview with @MariaBartiromo, who enabled these lies. He lied about his comments at the rally, the violence of the crowd, and Babbitt’s death, and more. Just absolutely shameless. pic.twitter.com/StAd2Aw8bd — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) July 11, 2021

As such, Berman and Keilar used Cohen’s list of a dozen lies as a springboard to tackle further Trump falsehoods about his “peaceful” crowd of supporters, Babbitt’s death, and everything in between.

“‘Peaceful’ except for all of the violence, the blood, the assaults, the beatings and the destruction,” Keilar said while footage of the riot played. Berman followed up in assessing “Not peaceful. Not even close.”

Watch above, via CNN.

