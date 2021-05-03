House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has had a remarkably challenging six months.

CNN’s New Day illustrated exactly how hard it has been for the California Republican leader of the GOP congressional leader by airing a rather damning montage of his shifting positions on the 2020 general election, former President Donald Trump, and in particular, the baseless claims that the election results were due to some unfounded malfeasance.

The current iteration of the GOP finds itself in a bit of self-inflicted civil war between long-term establishment members of the party, who still tout principled conservative bona fides, and another side that embraces the more populist and tribal support of the former president.

As Trump continues to flirt with a 2024 reelection campaign and still boasts of a significant base of supporters, he wields tremendous political power over the RNC, which puts McCarthy in the unenviable—if not impossible—position of trying to please two separate but unequal masters.

There have been recent reports suggesting that Rep. Liz Cheney — who has been a vocal Trump critic from her position as the third-ranking member of the House caucus — may not stay in that leadership position because she is not part of the Trump set, which has only brought attention to McCarthy’s shifting position on Trump, his baseless claims of a “stolen” election, and his responsibility of the January 6th insurrection that led to Trump’s historic second impeachment.

McCarthy has weighed in on the above in about every manner conceivable, which has led to a perhaps confusing and head-spinning bit of sophistry that is impossible to stay on top. This is why the New Day editorial team that assembled the montage that neatly illustrates how all over the place he has been deserving plaudits for making the broader point so effectively.

Watch above via CNN.

