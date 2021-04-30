Matthew Dowd Says Liz Cheney Has No Future in the GOP Because She’s ‘Not Willing to Lie’ to Voters

On Friday, CNN’s Erin Burnett asked Matthew Dowd Friday whether Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) can remain in the current Republican Party. Cheney has been an ardent critic of former President Donald Trump.

“No,” replied the chief strategist of President George W. Bush’s 2004 campaign replied. “I think she has no influence at all in the Republican Party today.” He elaborated.

Does she keep her position in the party in the leadership? She might because it’s just easier to let that happen, but she has no longer any influence in this party. The people like Liz Cheney are less popular than people like Marjorie Taylor Greene in the Republican party today, and that tells you everything you need to know about the Republican Party today. And what’s fascinating to me – and all of these things, Erin, as you know because you cover all of this stuff – the small story always tells a bigger narrative. And the small story here is unless you are willing to lie to Republican voters and not tell them the truth, you have no influence in the party and you’re no longer part of the Republican Party. So basically the table stakes for being a Republican in leadership or being a Republican of any influence at all nationally or even in states, is you have to be willing to lie to their base. And if you’re not willing to lie, you have no part of the base.

“It’s incredible,” responded Burnett. “Terrifying litmus test.”

Cheney is the number three Republican in the GOP House leadership, and was one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach Trump for incitement to insurrection for his role in the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6. Earlier this month, she said the GOP should not be “embracing insurrection.” Unsurprisingly, she’s already drawn multiple primary challengers.

Cheney’s standing has taken a hit among some House Republicans, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). In January he traveled to Cheney’s home state of Wyoming to hold a rally against her. Days later, the House Republican caucus voted against removing Cheney from her position as the House Republican Conference Chair by a secret vote of 145 to 61. Gaetz was roundly mocked as a result.

Watch above via CNN.

