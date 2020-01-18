CNN host S.E. Cupp tore into Senate Republicans’ apparent unwillingness to hear new evidence in President Donald Trump’s impeachment, calling it “pretty damn cowardly.”

“See no evil, hear no evil is a pretty damn corrupt strategy by the Republicans to ignore their constitutional duties,” Cupp said on S.E. Cupp Unfiltered Saturday evening. “But it’s also pretty damn cowardly. Imagine being this afraid.”

“Afraid of witnesses who may further implicate the president in crimes. Afraid of documents that may reveal the president has been, you know, lying this whole time. Afraid of the president himself and what childish bad name he might conjure up for those who would dare to break ranks. Afraid of losing their elections because keeping the job is so much more important than doing the job,” Cupp continued.

“You don’t have to imagine Republicans being that afraid. You’re witnessing it in real time in Rand Paul’s threats, in Martha McSally’s petulance, in Mitch McConnell’s paranoia,” she continued. “It’s a pretty pathetic display if you ask me.”

Cupp was referring to Paul threatening the electoral prospects of other Republican senators if they decide to vote to hear from witnesses and of McSally deciding to insult CNN reporter Manu Raju as a “liberal hack” rather than answer a question about impeachment.

Watch above, via CNN.

