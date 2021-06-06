CNN’s Stelter Asks Jen Psaki What the Media ‘Gets Wrong’ in Covering Biden

CNN’s Brian Stelter interviewed White House press secretary Jen Psaki and started things off by asking what the media “gets wrong” in covering the Biden administration.

“Busy summer ahead, infrastructure, election reform,” Stelter began. “What does the press get wrong when covering Biden’s agenda?”

“When you watch the news, when you read the news, what do you think we get wrong?” he asked the White House press secretary.

Psaki responded by saying, “I think some of the our muscles have atrophied a little bit over the last few years, and there isn’t a lot of memory, recent memory or longer memory, on how long it takes to get legislation forward or how messy the process of negotiating and the process of getting legislation across the finish line can be.”

She added, “I don’t know if that’s the press getting it wrong. I’ll leave you to the critique of that, Brian.”

Stelter asked Psaki about what the job has been like for her, President Joe Biden’s media availability, and what her advice would be to PR professionals “about trying to stay as close to the truth in this world of lies.”

His question to Psaki about media coverage of the administration got some Twitter mockery, including from Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

.@cnn ‘s Brian Stelter to White House Press Secretary “are we doing a good enough job of pushing the White House’s talking points…can we do better at it?” https://t.co/AErHRsKupq — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) June 6, 2021

Stelter later took to Twitter to defend the interview:

My Twitter mentions right now: liberals mad because I asked @PressSec about why Biden won't hold more press conferences. Conservatives enraged because I asked her "what do you think we get wrong?" And I feel so old fashioned thinking to myself, "judge the interview in context…" — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 6, 2021

You can watch above, via CNN.

