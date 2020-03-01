CNN’s Brian Stelter ripped conservative pundits on Fox News and beyond for turning the coronavirus into a political issue they can use to attack their political enemies.

Stelter used his Reliable Sources Sunday monologue to focus on Rush Limbaugh and other right-wing figures who’ve advanced “partisan conspiracy theories” that the media wants the pandemic to get worse and make President Donald Trump look bad. The CNN host also illustrated how comments from acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney show this to be part of the feedback loop between the White House and Fox News.

“These talking points are bouncing back and forth between the Trumps and their TV surrogates, portraying the president as the victim-in-chief and going so far as to say the president’s perceived enemies actually want people to die,” Stelter said. “This is not the first time the Trump machine has conjured up a conspiracy narrative full of misinformation and fear-mongering. But this time, the backdrop is a public health emergency.”

Stelter concluded by lamenting that “playing politics” seems to be the Trump defensive strategy for tackling the virus.

“The thing is, this virus has no idea what political party anybody is in. It doesn’t care. It’s a non-partisan illness, but it’s spreading a partisan war.”

Watch above, via CNN.

