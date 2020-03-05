CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin joined Chief Justice John Roberts in scolding Chuck Schumer for his recent remarks about Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Toobin appeared on Thursday’s New Day to discuss Roberts’ rare condemnation of the Senate Minority Leader for saying Gorsuch and Kavanaugh “will pay the price” for their verdicts in abortion cases before the Supreme Court. Schumer has pushed back on Roberts’ admonition, but Toobin assessed the minority leader’s comments were “wrong.”

“It was inappropriate. It was not the way you should talk about the Supreme Court.”

“Frankly, no one noticed what he said until Roberts intervened,” Toobin commented. “But it was political hyperbole of the sort politicians shouldn’t engage in.”

Toobin went on from there by calling it “really unusual” for Roberts to object to Schumer’s “nasty politics,” even though the chief justice has said very little about those of President Donald Trump. Nonetheless, Toobin continued to criticize Schumer, even as he said Schumer’s words were an odd break from his usual behavior.

“It was inappropriate. It did sound like a physical threat,” Toobin said. “I think if you look at Chuck Schumer’s entire record, if you look at how he behaves, he does not threaten people physically. It was certainly a bad choice of words.”

Watch above, via CNN.

