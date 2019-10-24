Colorado Gov. Jared Polis expressed skepticism about President Donald Trump’s knowledge of geography, joking “even first graders know” Colorado doesn’t border Mexico.

“It’s not something that is easy to make a mistake over,” the Democratic governor told Brooke Baldwin on CNN Newsroom. “I think even first graders know that Colorado’s in the middle of the country surrounded by other states. It’s really a gaffe that he made and I think it shouldn’t detract from the fact that this wall is a boondoggle and waste of money and they’re taking some of that money out of our military construction funds in Colorado.”

Earlier this week, Trump claimed his administration was building a border wall in Colorado, which does not share a border with anything other than U.S. states. Trump later claimed he did so “(kiddingly).”

(Kiddingly) We’re building a Wall in Colorado”(then stated, “we’re not building a Wall in Kansas but they get the benefit of the Wall we’re building on the Border”) refered to people in the very packed auditorium, from Colorado & Kansas, getting the benefit of the Border Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2019

“What was your first reaction when you heard the president say that?” Baldwin asked Polis.

“You know, when the president says something–even this president–your first reaction is take it seriously,” Polis said. “We better make sure there’s not a wall being built in Colorado. So I got it confirmed and of course, there is no wall being built here.”

“The president’s plan actually pulled money out of Colorado from our military bases to construct a wall on the southern border,” Polis said. “We have lost tens of millions of funding for the wall, we are glad it’s not here.”

Watch above, via CNN.

