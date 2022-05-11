The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg doused co-host Sunny Hostin with water on Wednesday over the nude photo of Jesse Williams.

Video of the naked Williams from the Broadway show Take Me Out was leaked and appeared on Monday. Show rules prohibited phones from being used to film “out of respect and support for our actors and in order to create a phone-free space,” according to 2nd Stage Theater.

“The NSFW site GayBlog.ca appeared to be the first to share the videos, and fans quickly reacted on Twitter, with some thanking the sneaky photographer for the leak and others suggesting a second career for Williams on the adult site OnlyFans,” according to The New York Post.

“The body is the body,” said Goldberg. “We’ve seen it nude on stage. It has been happening forever.”

“He looks like a statue,” said Hostin of Williams.

“If you go to Florence, Italy, there is the David in full of … right there,” said co-host Joy Behar.

“He looks like a David,” said Hostin, referring to Williams, in amazement. “Beautiful.”

Goldberg got up from her seat. Walked over to Hostin and said, “Cool off!” She then proceeded to spray her with water.

At the beginning of the segment, Goldberg sprayed with water the big flower on Behar’s jacket.

Watch above, via ABC.

