CPAC Executive Director Calls It a ‘Mistake’ For Pence to Not Speak at Conference: ‘If He Wants to Come, We’ll Make Room for Him’

Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Executive Director Dan Schneider called it a “mistake” for former Vice President Mike Pence to decline the invitation to make a speaking appearance at their annual gathering next week in Orlando, Florida.

“Did President Trump ask to be part of CPAC, or did CPAC invite him?” MSNBC host Joshua Johnson asked Schneider on Sunday night.

“We sent out invitations to some of our intended speakers very early on, actually when he was still president before the election, as we did the same thing with Vice-President Pence,” the CPAC director stated. “We are pleased the president will be joining us, and we’re disappointed the vice president’s not coming. We think it’s a mistake for him not to come.”

Schneider then called Pence a “real champion for conservatism.” But that sentiment is a far cry from the views that many of Trump’s own followers — and Trump himself — have expressed since the 2020 election.

“He is a real champion for conservatism. He’s spoken at CPAC 13, 14 times over the years, and I know if he were to come to CPAC, he would be treated very warmly with great respect, and frankly, I really hope that he reconsiders, and if he wants to come, we’ll make room for him,” Schneider added.

That said, CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp in the past hasn’t guaranteed the security of those speaking at the conference who don’t concur with the prevailing GOP ideas of the times. And with Pence facing death threats from a Trump ally over his perceived lack of absolute loyalty, there is reason to worry about his safety at the event, which will have at least one January 6th organizer touting he will be there.

Trump is slated to speak at CPAC on Sunday.

