Trump’s First Post-Presidency Public Speaking Event Will Be The CPAC Gathering In Orlando, Florida

Former President Donald Trump will make his first public speaking appearance since leaving office at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this coming week in Orlando, Florida.

And Pence is not planning to address CPAC at this point, sources tell @PamelaBrownCNN and me. https://t.co/YO7ry226kl — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 21, 2021

While Trump will be speaking, his former Vice-President Mike Pence declined an invitation to the conservative conference.

Trump to speak at @CPAC next week on the future of the GOP & Biden’s immigration agenda. Several former aides & WH officials will also deliver remarks. The speaker roster does not include Pence, however, who declined an invitation. — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) February 20, 2021

American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp, who oversees CPAC, didn’t respond to a Mediaite request for comment as of Saturday night.

The news of Trump’s attendance comes as rumors in right-wing media have rapidly spread, claiming that QAnon congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was “uninvited” from this year’s gathering. Yet, when CPAC communications director Ian Walters was reached for comment, he told Mediaite to “go do some reporting, buddy.”

As Mediaite previously reported, CPAC is moving forward with their conference at The Hyatt Regency in Orlando in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]